Unicef-Sherritt Alliance in Cuba to Foster Child Safety

Havana, Apr 5 .-The company Sherritt International and Unicef announced the scope of an alliance between both of them in Cuba, seeking to strengthen the prevention of injuries caused by traffic accidents in children and adolescents.

Andree-Clause Berube, representative of Sherritt International, pointed out that this alliance is the implementation of an agreement signed in October 2017, which increases the work of more than 10 years that the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has carried out with other institutions to prevent unintentional injuries.

This project, which will last three years and has been allocated some $ 200,000 USD by Sherritt, supports the actions carried out by the National Commission of Road Safety (CNSV) to prevent traffic accidents, one of the main causes of death.

The project will have important actions in communities of the provinces of Matanzas and Holguin, which have 13 and 14 municipalities, respectively, including Moa and Cardenas, in which Sherrit operates.

These regions have a total population of 408,747 people under 19 years.

The actions in those municipalities seek to boost culture on the roads in the schools by creating theme parks, as well as the encouragement of parents and the communities to participate in activities aimed at increasing road safety education and the improvement of Sherritt’s actions on safety road, seeking to protect its employees.

Cuba has the law 109/2010 of the Highway Safety Code, which outlines a strategy and a national safety plan for varied sectors, following the Sustainable Development Goals and the Decade of Actions for Road Safety declared by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

According to Unicef representative in Cuba Maria Machicado, the support of Sherritt International is an important contribution to increase the road culture of the population and thus ensure safer environments in the lives of children and teenagers.

Referring to Corporate Social Responsibility, Sherritt’s Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Mark Sitter highlighted that this company is a responsible investor with a 25-year history in Cuba. (Prensa Latina)