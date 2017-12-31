The Year 2018 Arrives in Cuba with Winter Temperatures

Havana, Dec 31 .-The Forecast Center of the Cuban Meteorology Institute announced the arrival of the year that is approaching with winter temperatures, the Granma newspaper highlights.

After the entrance of the front, marked winter conditions will prevail especially in the west and center of the country, where the dawns will be very cold from January 3, informed the director of the scientific institution, Miriam Teresita Llanes.

Llanes pointed out that the influence of a center of high continental migratory pressures will keep the probability of rain in general in much of our archipelago this Sunday with cool temperatures at night.

By its part, as of Tuesday, January 2, there must be a change of time in the western region associated with the arrival of a new cold front, she said. (Prensa Latina)