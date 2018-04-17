The Installation of Parliament Closes Electoral Process in Cuba

Havana, Apr 17 .-Cuba is preparing the next April 19 for the installation of the IX Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), action that concludes the general elections process.

On the details of the elections on the island, Prensa Latina spoke with Cuban lawyer Reynaldo Lam, who also works as a professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Havana.

Our country has just experienced a general election process where delegates were elected to municipal and provincial assemblies, and deputies to Parliament, explained Lam.

He highlighted that the elections will culminate on April 19 with the installation of the IX Legislature of Parliament and the election of the members of the State Council and its presidency.

On December 17, the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power were constituted after the suffrages of November 26 and December 3 in those districts, that had a second round.

Meanwhile, on March 11 seven million 399 thousand 891 citizens – out of eight million 639 thousand 989 – went to the polls to elect the 605 deputies to the Parliament and the one thousand 265 delegates to the Provincial Assemblies of Popular Power.

According to data offered by the National Electoral Commission (CEN), 85.65 percent of Cubans exercised their right to vote as a sign of the popular and inclusive nature of this process.

For the CEN, the massive participation of Cubans in the general elections is a recognition of the electoral system of the Caribbean island, which also included the collaboration of children and adolescents.

On the composition of the new Parliament, the president of the CEN, Alina Balseiro, explained that 47.44 percent of the deputies come from the base; women will be 53.22 and those under 35 years 13.22. (Prensa Latina)