Solidarity Brigade Praises Cuban Courage and Condemns US Blockade

Havana, Aug 1st .-Dominican activist Pablo Castillo lauded the courage of Cubans for the projection and defense of a more just society, despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States.

The member of the 25th Latin American and Caribbean Brigade of Solidarity with Cuba told Prensa Latina that ‘the Cubans, constantly besieged by U.S. imperialism, reflect the courage and perseverance of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’ and the heroes who fought for the independence of the nation.

According to Castillo, these values are the banner which will enable the island’s citizens to achieve their goal of developing a prosperous, equitable and sustainable country.

‘So we are against the blockade’, ratified the solidarity activist from the Dominican Republic. He also predicted that, with the solidarity of the world, one day sooner than later, this â€˜genocidal policy will have to disappear’.

The former union leader, who has been returning to the land he considers his sister for 10 years, said this persistence motivates him to show his respect, affection and unconditional friendship with Cuba.

He also said if this economic war was eliminated, Cuba could achieve an astonishing development to bring it closer to that fairer and more equitable dream society.

Other battles have committed him to the Cuban cause, such as the claim for the return of the territory illegally occupied by the United States with the naval base installed in the province of Guantanamo.

He recalled the determination of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution and the validity of his ideas in the battle to lead a dignified life for the â€˜underprivileged’ of the world.

‘Only with the bravery of the Cubans can this world be different, Fidel told us, the need to fight for that goal is what we aspire to, (…) that’s why all of us who think that another better world is possible are Fidel’s loyal. And that’s why Fidel lives.’

The Latin American and Caribbean brigade, he said, has always been on the side of the justice system, mentioning its support for the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela, the release of former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, and its rejection of the political and judicial persecution suffered by former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

More than 60 activists are part of the 25th Latin American and Caribbean Brigade of Solidarity with Cuba, which was received on Monday at the Julio Antonio Mella International Camp, located in the town of Caimito, Artemisa, and will continue their activities on the island until August 12.

The visitors, from 13 countries, laid a floral offering at the foot of the bust erected on Mella, a young Cuban man who was murdered in Mexico in January 1929 for his political and revolutionary actions which turned him into a leader of international stature.

The agenda of the brigadistas on the island also includes a Solidarity Meeting dedicated to the 92nd anniversary of Fidel Castro’s birth, as well as productive work and tours of sites of historical and cultural value in Havana, Pinar de Rio and Villa Clara. (Prensa Latina)