Rodriguez and Echevarria Win Medals for Cuba

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Mar 5 .-Cuban Yorgelis Rodriguez won the bronze medal of the pentathlon at the World Indoor Athletics Championship in this city, and gave the first medal to Latin America.

Rodriguez achieved a score of 4, 637 points, national record, and escorted British Katarina Johnson-Thompson, winner of gold with 4,750 units, and the Austrian Ivona Dadic (silver / 4,700).

The Caribbean won 1,002 points in the 60 meters with hurdles, 1,080 in the high jump, 804 in the bullet drive, 896 in the high jump and 885 in the 800 meters.

Fourth in the World Championship of London-2017 and Pan-American Champion in Toronto-2015, Rodriguez will be one of the main cards of the Cuban delegation in the Central American and Caribbean Games of Barranquilla, from July 19 to August 3.

Meanwhile, Cuban male long jumper Juan Miguel Echevarría won today the title of the World Indoor Championship, with personal record and best record of the year of 8.46 meters.

Echevarría, 19, gave his country and Latin America the first gold medal of the British event to follow the trail of his fellow countryman Ivan Pedroso, who won six crowns in world indoor events.

This Friday the Cuban jumper won over South African Luvo Manyonga, who achieved the silver medal with 8.44 meters, and US Marquis Dendy (bronze / 8.42).