Number of patients recovered from Covid-19 grows in Cuba

Havana, Apr 20 .-Cuba has reported on Saturday the highest number of healed patients from Covid-19 for one day with 35, for a total of 227 cured from the deadly disease, announced Dr. Francisco Durán, Director of Epidemiology and Hygiene.

The specialist reported only one death in the past 24 hours for a total tally of 32 since the beginning of the outbreak 38 days ago, for a low lethality rate of 3.2%.

In his daily press briefing on the situation of Covid-19 in Cuba, Dr. Duran said there are currently 725 patients hospitalized with the viral infection, of these 710 are progressing favorably, with 10 critical and 5 in serious condition.

There are 2,866 people admitted under strict clinical-epidemiological quarantine, and of these, 1,968 are suspected of the disease and are continuously tested.

In the past 24 hours, Cuban institutions carried out 1,895 tests and 63 new positive cases were detected, for a cumulative total of 986 since the outbreak began in early March, for an infection rate of 3.9%.