New Parliament will Energize Unity of Cubans, Asserts Legislator

Havana, Apr 16.- The People’s Power National Assembly will install next April 19 its Ninth Legislature with the mission of strengthening unity around the revolution in the island, asserted here Parliament Member Digna Guerra.

Interviewed by Prensa Latina, the director of the National Chorus of Cuba and legislator representative of the capital’s municipality of Centro Habana, considered that unity must be a supreme priority, in face of the urgency of facing threats such as the aggressiveness of the U.S. administration headed by President Donald Trump.

We see in the White House a real madness that threatens the whole world and, of course, our small island with its Revolution, she added.

On April 19, after inaugurating the 9th Legislature, the 605 parliament members elected last March 11, by a massive 7.4 million Cubans, about 86 percent of those registered, will elect among them the president of the country, together with another 30 members of the State Council.

That day will not change anything, as we are going to advance forward with the revolution, ever stronger, now with the commitment of the historic generation, after so many years of struggle, will put the leadership of this process to the younger generations, she said.

Guerra highlighted the teachings, the force and unity in the people, bequeathed by those who for decades preserved the Project alive with marked social focus that started on January 1, 1959.

Those are vital tools to keep defending the Cuban Revolution, she stressed.

Cuban President, Raul Castro, ratiofied last December 21 he would step down from his post this month, when the new Legislature is in place.

When the National Assembly is sworn-in on April 19, my second and last term at the head of the State and

Government will have ended and Cuba will have a new President, the head of State said then at the closing plenary session of the Parliament. (Prensa Latina)