New Drug for Treatment of Myocardial Infarction Now in Cuba

Havana, Jul 26 .-A medication for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), will be available in Cuba next year, the Granma newspaper announced.

The product, called CIGB-500, is made up of six amino acids and will help to extend the quality and duration of life of people with this disease, considered one of the most serious conditions of ischemic heart disease, the statement points out.

It also expands the cellular mechanisms of cytoprotection during hepatic or cardiac ischemia and the episodes of reperfusion which occur when significant times are used during surgery, Jose Brito, CIGB’s director of national promotion and distribution, explained to the newspaper.

The biotechnological compound completed its preclinical and developmental stage. In 2008, a clinical study phase I on healthy volunteers was completed, and phase II on affected patients began in November 2013, Brito added.

After the studies carried out, it was concluded that CIGB-500 is not incompatible with the most commonly used drugs approved for the treatment of this condition, said Yunia Delgado, a specialist of the Communication Group of the center.

With the development of this synthetic peptide, it is expected to satisfy national demand and join the National Health and Export System, Delgado continued.

According to the report Biomedical Projects of the CIGB Business Portfolio, this project is the first medication applied for the treatment of this disease.

Also, the text adds, it will reduce the extent of the infarction, protect the body’s epithelial organs from damage caused by ischemia-reperfusion events, treat liver damage and control and reduce the progression of hepatic fibrosis.

According to the Public Health Statistical Directory, severe myocardial infarction is the third cause of death from heart disease in Cuba, responsible for 7,177 deaths in 2017.

Cardiac reperfusion is a medical procedure which may save a person’s life after a heart attack. (Prensa Latina)