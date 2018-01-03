Lone Russian Biker Prepares Cuba Tour

Havana, Jan 3 .-The lone Russian biker Oleg Jaritonov, who already toured 142 thousand kilometers through diverse continents, preps today his tour of Cuba to honor the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro and Ernesto Che Guevara, as part of a world tour.

The 49-year old biker started his tour in Russia in August, 2014 and already toured Europe, South Asia countries, Africa, South America and arrived on December 26 to the south central Cuban province of Cienfuegos, coming from Jamaica on a sailboat, and from there continued trip to the capital of the greater of the Antilles.

The Cuban route includes Havana, Cienfuegos, Santa Clara, Ciego de Avila, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba, cities where he will meet with the Russian community residents in the island and, on the initiative of the Russian embassy isd dedicated to the 90th anniversary (June 14) of Che Guevara’s birth date.

After completing this part of his world tour, Jaritonov pretends to depart on February 4 to Mexico, cross the United States, Canada and return through Alaska to his homeland. (Prensa Latina)