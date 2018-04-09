Large Representation of Cuban Civil Society Arrives in Peru

Lima, Apr 9 .-A large representative delegation of the varied Cuban civil society arrives in Peru for the side events to the 8th Summit of the Americas, which will be held here this week.

Some 170 members of Cuban organizations and associations traveled to this capital city seeking to bring the message of the Cuban people to their counterparts from the rest of the countries in the Americas.

The large delegation includes some 70 representatives that will take part in the sessions of the Civil Society Forum, as well as 10 delegates for the Youth Forum, five delegates for the Business Forum and five more for Parliamentarians’ Forum (ParlAmericas).

Cuban sources told the Prensa Latina news agency that 23 representatives are also arriving in Peru to attend the Peoples Summit, an event that will begin on April 10th and close on the 14th, the last day of the two-day Summit of Heads of State and Government.

According to an invitation addressed to the Peruvian and foreign media registered here, the Cuban delegates will place a wreath today at the monument to Heroes of Independence, in a central area in Lima.

The Cuban delegation is varied, made up of students, workers, scientists, athletes, religious people, women, farmers, communication workers, artists, intellectuals, economists, lawyers, health professionals and others.

Delegates told the Prensa Latina news agency that the biggest challenge of Cuba’s participation in the side activities to the Summit of the Americas is to show the varied nature and large representation of Cuban civil society.

Cuba also seeks to reiterate the commitment to build prosperous and sustainable socialism, while expressing its solidarity with the Bolivarian people of Venezuela, the Government of which was excluded from the high-level sessions of the summit.

The Cuban civil society and its activists make up more than 2000 organizations and associations that involve different fields of human activities, said specialized sources.

Given the motto of the Summit of the Americas, ‘Democratic Governance against Corruption’, Cuban delegates will denounce this scourge expressions in the economic, political and social fields, which damage objective of sustainable development.