Growing Reactionary Offensive in America Is Denounced From Cuba

Havana, Feb 13 .-The Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements In Defense of Humanity has denounced from Cuba the reactionary offensive that has taken force in America and other regions of the world.

In order to celebrate in this capital the 27th International Book Fair, concluded yesterday, writers, scientists, communicators and editors linked to the Network and attending the meeting met convinced of the need to propose actions to respond to the reactionary offensive, with neo-fascist semblance.

During the closing ceremony of the event, Venezuelan intellectual Manuel Azuaje highlighted the importance of reinforcing the Network’s work in the current situation, with the main function of opening gaps in the media siege in the hands of powerful groups that serve the national oligarchies and the empire.

He said they work every day to confuse, deceive and misinform public opinion and demobilize those who support just causes.

The proclamation issued by the Network underlines, within the disinformation work, the intention to discredit leaders and progressive causes and the invention and putting into circulation, with total impunity, of lies and distortions to legitimize the frauds and traps that are used to dismantle the progressive processes.

While the progressive forces respect the rules of the game, their enemies act with total impunity, without respecting any ethical rule, says the proclamation signed by personalities such as Víctor Hugo Morales (Argentina), Pascual Serrano (Spain), and Luis Britto (Venezuela), among others.

The signatories also criticized media concentration, including servers, search engines and other Internet companies in the hands of large corporations, which use algorithms and the so-called Big Data, which should also be the object of denunciation with all detail.

In accordance with the proclamation, the solidarity towards the Bolivarian Venezuela, harassed today in a ruthless way, continues as a priority of the Network.

The Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements In Defense of Humanity, was founded in 2003, and received since its beginnings the support of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the then Venezuelan President, Hugo Chávez.

Personalities from Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Canada, Chile, Ecuador and Cuba signed the most recent declaration. (Prensa Latina)