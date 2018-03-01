Greek Citizens Against US Blockade on Cuba

Thessaloniki, Greece, March 1st .- The Greek-Cuban Friendship Association with Cuba in Thessaloniki rejected the economic blockade the United States has maintained on the Caribbean island, during an event for the 59th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution and the 165th birthday of José Martí.

The organization’s secretary general, Nikos Mottas, spoke about the motivations of the call and gave the floor to Cuban ambassador to Greece, Zelmys Maria Dominguez Cortina, who thanked those present for their support and permanent solidarity.

The diplomat explained the current situation of the deterioration of the relations between Cuba and the United States, the hostile policy of the Donald Trump administration and the worsening of the economic, financial and commercial blockade Washington has maintained on the island.

She reiterated the Cuban people’s will to continue the updating of their economic and social model, ‘with support of the people, who are the leaders of the revolution and whose participation in the elections reaffirms their will to continue that work for a free and sovereign country.’

He also reaffirmed the Cuban solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, its right to choose its own destiny and denounced the maneuvers against the legitimate government of that country.

The ambassador announced the celebration here of the contest ‘With Cuba in the heart’, for sons of Cuban residents and friends of the solidarity, whose award will be in January 2019 in tribute to National Hero José Martí and the triumph of the revolution.

Friends of Cuba from several spheres of the society, members of the Greek-Cuban Friendship Association and the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), attended the activity. (Prensa Latina)