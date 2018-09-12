First Cuban on Mount Olympus Sent Message against Blockade

Athens, Sep 12.-A Cuban climbed to the top of Mount Olympus where he displayed a flag of his country as well as a message of condemnation and rejection of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

Jose Oriol Marrero Martinez, Counselor of the Embassy of Cuba in Greece, thus becomes the first Cuban to reach the top of the mythical mountain, second in height in the Balkans, reports a note of that diplomatic mission.

Today he said that he dedicated that feat to his country and to the anniversary of the 150th anniversary of the War of Independence and the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

Sources from the Cuban embassy highlighted the extraordinary effort made by Marrero due to the difficulties of the path, considered by specialists long and fraught with dangers, to the point that, according to statistics, less than 50 percent of those who undertake it manage to reach the cusp.

Olympus is the highest mountain in Greece and second in the Balkans, with an altitude of 2,922 meters. (Prensa Latina)