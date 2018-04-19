Esteban Lazo Re-elected Speaker of Cuban Parliament (+Photos)

Havana, Apr 19 .-Esteban Lazo has been re-elected Wednesday as Speaker of the 9th Legislature of the Cuban Parliament that was inaugurated yesterday.

Over 99 percent of the 605 lawmakers ratified Lazo by direct and secret voting after the National Candidacy Commission proposed him to continue in the post he assumed for the first time with inauguration of the 8th Legislature.

The incumbent Speaker is a member of the Political Bureau of the island’s Communist Party, a legislator since 1981 and has presided over the legislative house during the 8th Legislature.

The National Assembly also ratified Ana Maria Mari Machado as Deputy Speaker and Miriam Brito as Secretary. Both were elected to those posts in the 8th Legislature.

Parliament is also electing the nation’s President, the First Vice President, five Vice Presidents and the Council of State that is the hightest government body. They will be elected this Wednesday and the result will be made public tomorrow Thursday.

Of the 605 legislators who represent diverse sectors of society, 338 have been elected for the first time and 148 have served for one term.

More than half of the MPs are women (53.2 percent), black and colored people make up 40.5 percent of the house, while 13.2 percent is under 35 years, 86 percent is university graduate, 77 percent was born after the triumph of the revolution in 1959 and as whole the average age of the membership is 49 years.

(Prensa Latina)