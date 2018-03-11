El Salvador Thanks Cuba for Support in Teaching Basic Literacy

San Salvador, Mar 11 .-Salvadorian President Salvador Sanchez Ceren thanked the historic support by Cuba to the campaign to declare El Salvador a country free of illiteracy before 2019.

The head of State acknowledged the work by the Cuban educational consultants, an opinion shared by the Salvadorian Education Minister Carlos Canjura, who highlighted the support to a process that seeks development for the country.

‘We are contributing to this basic literacy campaign as a result of a consistent technological program, the fruit of the Latin American experience in this field,’ said Carlos Zamora, Cuban ambassador to El Salvador.

The diplomat referred to the basic literacy campaign carried out at the beginning of the Cuban revolution, as well as to the implementation of the educational systems in different countries, loyal to a principle of solidarity and internationalism.

‘With the passing of time, you will have memories of those who learned to read and write, due to the tenacity of those that had the chance to teach,’ the ambassador told the president during the show Casa Abierta (Open House).

Sanchez Ceren declared 2018 as the Year of the Basic Literacy Teaching and as a consequence, he intensified the national offensive to teach basic literacy to around 370,000 Salvadorians over 15 years of age that still do not know how to read, write and do basic calculations. (Prensa Latina)