Education World Forum 2018 Extols Education Achievements in Cuba

Havana, Jan 25 .- Pedagogues from different countries highlighted the achievements of Cuban education and the implementation of policies for the preparation of students during the Education World Forum 2018, which is currently held in London.

Cuban university sources reported here that the Higher Education Vice Minister of the island, Aurora Fernandez thanked the recognition and stated the new strategies implemented in the Caribbean nation to maintain positive results in education.

‘We have come to the Education World Forum 2018 to hear progress in other countries and new trends to develop our educational process,’ assured the vice-minister, who heads the delegation of Antillean teachers to the event in Great Britain.

Along with the Cuban delegation were representatives of the British Council, a British organization that assists Cuba in the management of contacts and exchanges with other international organizations.

During the meeting, pedagogues from more than 100 countries met to discuss the challenges of the sector at a global level, with special attention to curricular training and the challenges of teaching in the face of new communication paradigms.

The Education World Forum, inaugurated on the 21, takes place annually and generates debates around the creation of competences that respond to specific national interests and contexts. (Prensa Latina)