District electoral comissions settled in Santa Cruz del Sur

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 28th.- District electoral comissions are settled this week in this municipality as well as in the whole country.

This Monday were setted up the commissions in Flor de Mayo and Jesús Suárez Gayol community while La Caobita and Haití ones did it on Tuesday.

It is expected to do a similar action in North and South popular councils of the main town this Wednesday. La Jagua and Cuatro Compañeros will do it tomorrow.

The establishment of District electoral commissions in Santa Cruz del Sur is a previous step of the fist stage in the electionary process what wil finish next October after general elections.