Diaz-Canel celebrates birthday of Cuban Hero’s daughter

Havana, Jan 7.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled the birthday of Gema, the eldest daughter of Hero of the Republic Gerardo Hernandez, one of the Five anti-terrorist fighters who served years of unjust imprisonment in the US.

Diaz-Canel shared on Twitter a link to an article in the local newspaper Granma reflecting the fifth birthday of little Gema.

‘Her birthday brings back the collective memory of the Cuban people regarding the special circumstances of her gestation, in the midst of the battle for Gerardo to return to the island after being sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years in prison,’ according to the article.

The commentary recalls that negotiations between Washington and Havana during 2013 and 2014 included assisted reproductive treatment for Gerardo’s wife, Adriana Perez.

Upon their arrival in Havana after their release on December 17, 2014, Gerardo Hernandez, Ramon Labañino and Antonio Guerrero met with their fellow comrades, Rene Gonzalez and Fernando Gonzalez, who had served their full sentences, following the rigged trial against the Five in Miami.

The expression ‘they will return,’ pronounced by the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro on June 23, 2001, began the motto of the international campaign for the return of The Cuban Five, as they became known worldwide.

Arrested in 1998 in the United States and later sentenced in that country to long prison terms, the Five infiltrated terrorist organizations based in the US to prevent attacks on against the Cuban people. (Prensa Latina)