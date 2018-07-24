Debate on Cuban Draft Constitution Described as Historic

Havana, Jul 23 .-The lawmaker Ines Maria Chapman, vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers, described as historic the parliamentary debate on the Draft Constitution that continues today in this capital.

The lawmaker told Prensa Latina that this is a complete transformation of the body of the Constitution, but it takes into account the principles of socialism, humanism and unity that characterize the Cuban Revolution.

She stated that this is a historic moment due to the presence in the constitutional reform process of the historic generation of the Revolution, led by the first secretary of Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Army General Raul Castro.

In addition, in the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, as the continuity of the historic development of Cuba’s social project, she noted.

Chapman noted the introduction of new elements such as the change in the structure of the State and the inclusion of what was approved in policies and resolutions at the 6th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party.

She recalled that after this stage, in which the legislators analyzed exhaustively the text of the Draft Constitution, the process of popular consultation will take place to gather the views of the people.

Doubts will be clarified during the consultations, but always maintaining the socialist nature of the Revolution and the State, which is invariable, she said.

The Draft Constitution consists of a preamble and 224 articles, whose review began on Saturday at Havana’s Conference Center, during the first ordinary session of the 9th Legislature.

According to the secretary of the Council of State, Homero Acosta, who chairs the debates on the Draft Constitution that would replace the one in force since 1976, about 150 lawmakers took the floor to express their criteria about the document, and about half of them spoke yesterday. (Prensa Latina)