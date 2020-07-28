Cuba’s economic strategy holds social justice, Díaz-Canel says

Havana, Jul 28.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has affirmed the economic strategy the country is currently implementing will hold social justice and not leave anyone helpless.

During the Council of Ministers meeting, where the socioeconomic strategy to boost domestic economy and face the global Covid-19 crisis was discussed, Miguel Díaz-Canel said the Cuban people must knoe that the most vulnerable will continue being protected.

According to Granma newspaper, Miguel Díaz-Canel noted that many planned measures have already begun to be implemented, and called for a speedy progress and receptive ear for people´s criteria.

Miguel Díaz-Canel said that, even though most of the people support these measures, immediate responses should be given.

The Cuban president insisted that the success of the strategy lies in its timely implementation, so that it begins to give results in boosting the economy.

Nothing that is approved can hinder the performance of the productive forces, he stressed, so we must think and act differently.

The Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, passed the National Plan for 2030 Economic and Social Development; the Policy to promote territorial development, and the Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education Plan. (Prensa Latina)