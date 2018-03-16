Cuban Women with Greater Access to Land, UN Highlights

United Nations, Mar 16 .-Cuban rural women are enjoying greater opportunities for access to land and training, while implementing national policies that avoid gender discrimination.

The Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ambassador Anayansi Rodriguez, stated that she is participating, along with a female delegation from that country, in the Commission on the Status of Women.

The attention to rural areas in Cuba has been a priority and women who live there show unquestionable progress in sectors such as education and health, he said.

They also fully enjoy their sexual and reproductive rights, family planning services and an advanced Maternity-Leave Law that allows a pre and post-birth leave until the first year of life of the child, to which any member of the couple can do, he said.

The Cuban ambassador also said that the Constitution guarantees land property without any discrimination because of gender.

All this has been possible despite the existence of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, which represents a great obstacle to the full development of the country and the advancement of women, he stressed. The Cuban ambassador advocated for seeking viable alternatives to transform the reality in which millions of women in the world are living.