Cuban University Students to Collaborate in General Elections
‘The students assume the political tasks, know the running of the Cuban electoral process and become familiar with it, is a formative interest of the Ministry of Higher Education,’ González said.
When those students work as collaborators in the elections, they are contributing to the transparency and success of the electoral decision-making process in the country, the CEN member said, quoted by Juventud Rebelde newspaper.
González noted that the students are not electoral authorities and will be led by universities professors in charge of training them, so they can appreciate with quality the fulfillment of the legality during the process.
The general elections were convened in June by the Council of State, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and Law No.72 of October 29, 1992, Electoral Law. (Prensa Latina)