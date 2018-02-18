Cuban President Visits National Military Company

Havana, Feb 18 .-Cuban President Raul Castro visited an industrial military enterprise in the western province of Mayabeque, as well as a military school on that territory, according to national media.

During his tour, the head of State learned about the main items made in that industry, which are used for the maintenance, repair and modernization of military technology, as well as in several sectors of the national economy.

The Cuban president inspected some of the 18 units that are part of the complex, and checked their modern equipment.

He visited the factory of printed circuits, where lighting systems for the state sector and the domestic market are produced; and the optics production center, where metal roof tiles are manufactured to cover houses. These pieces have been highly demanded since Hurricane Irma hit the country.

At the Camilo Cienfuegos military school in Mayabeque, Raúl Castro spoke with students who were taking classes at specialized laboratories. The educational institute trains about 600 young students from Mayabeque and Havana provinces, as well as from the special municipality Isla de la Juventud.

Raul was accompanied by the second secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, José Ramón Machado; Cuban First Vice-President Miguel Díaz-Canel; and the minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Leopoldo Cintra, among other leaders.