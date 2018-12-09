news 

Cuban President Evokes John Lennon to Reflect on Dream

Havana, Dec 9 .-Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel who is very active in social media reflected on Saturday that sharing a dream with the people is a challenge, and days seem short when there is so much to do.

 

‘A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality, said John Lennon,’ the Statesman wrote in his Twitter account @DiazCanelB.

In his latest twit, Diaz-Canel added ‘From Cuba I dare to say: A dream you share with a nation is a wonderful challenge that wakes you up every minute #SomosCuba,’ the President asserted.

‘Days seem too short when there is so much to do. Today, December 8, I can’t forget what John Lennon warned: Time is on our side. Do not waste another minute,’ wrote the Head of State.

