Cuban President Continues Capital’s Tour

Havana, May 18 .- Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel continued his journey through the economic and social objectives of this capital in order to check the execution of an action plan for the Havana’s 500th anniversary.

Diaz-Canel visited a state-of-the-art asphalt plant which will come into operation in July, a gastronomic complex, a cafeteria-pizzeria and a recreation center for workers.

The newly elected president called to continue efforts to ensure services will live up to the Havana peoples’ expectations.

The Head of State also visited on Wednesday other facilities of social interest, including the Provincial Hygiene Unit, related to the collection of solid waste.

Cuban president recently led a meeting to review the action program to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the founding of the Villa San Cristobal de La Habana.

A government group was activated in 2012 with a view to celebrate this event on November 16, 2019.