Cuban PM says Havana airport prepares to resume flights

Havana, Nov 5.- The Jose Marti International airport in Havana is currently preparing to resume flights in the coming days, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said.

During a meeting with German tour operators, the head of Government stated that with the resumption of activities in this air terminal, the only one that remains closed in the country, Cuba conveys to the world a message of confidence about security.

Since October 15, all Cuban international airports have been receiving commercial flights, while humanitarian and cargo flights are carried out from Havana.

Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez said on a TV appearance that the compliance with all hygienic-sanitary measures to avoid Covid-19 cases is guaranteed in those facilities.

Cuba established a sanitary control protocol in the aeronautical activity, based on indications by the Government and the Ministry of Public Health, which included recommendations by the working group of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the World Health Organization.

Airlines such as Condor from Germany, and Air Canada and Air Transat from Canada have already resumed their flights to Cuba. Others such as Iberia and Evelop from Spain and Air France announced they will soon return to this destination. (Prensa Latina)