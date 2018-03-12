Cuban People Defend their Sovereignty in Elections, Says Diaz-Canel

Santa Clara, Cuba, Mar 12 .-First Cuban Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel said today that by exercising the right to vote, the people defend their sovereignty in view of the threats posed against the Revolution in a complex world situation.

After voting at a polling place in Santa Clara, Diaz-Canel reiterated that the elections are held in a context of damaged ties with the United States as a result of an administration that has offended Cuba and has returned to the rhetoric of the Cold War.

Diaz-Canel, candidate for the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), referred to the tightened U.S. policy towards Cuba after President Donald Trump took office, while deploring the U.S. Government’s decision to go back to the Monroe Doctrine approach.

‘With our vote we show that this country continues to be independent, free, sovereign and socialist,’ he said after greeting voters, students and members of the electoral process.

Diaz-Canel also said that exercising the right to vote represents a commitment to the historic generation that shaped the Revolution and a tribute to historic leader Fidel Castro, as well as a support for President Raul Castro.