Cuban Medical Brigade Helps Earthquake Victims in Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Oct 8 .-Two teams of Cuban doctors are caring for injuries caused by the 5.9 earthquake on the Richter scale which struck northern Haiti on Saturday.

According to Evelio Betancourt, general coordinator of the Cuban Medical Brigade, two surgical teams enlisted and left early this Sunday to support Haitian health personnel.

The Civil Protection Directorate reported that so far, the earthquake has left some 11 dead and 135 injured, mainly in Port de Paix in the Northwest and Gros Morne in Artibonite.

However, the quake was perceptible in all the country’s departments, and in several localities there was damage to infrastructure and housing.

The Cuban ambassador in this country, Luis Castillo, confirmed to Prensa Latina that the collaborators of all the state missions in Haiti are in perfect condition, and there are no reports of material damages to their buildings.

At 20:11 local time this Saturday, the seismological services registered an earthquake with an epicenter in the sea, 20 kilometers from Port de Paix, and 15, 3 kilometers deep.

According to Haiti’ President Jovenel Moise, emergency operations are multiplying in the country and convoys of food kits and drinking water are on their way to Grand’Nord, especially Port-de-Paix and Gros Morne, localities most affected by the telluric movement.

Local press reports indicate that the situation is particularly serious in Gros Morne, where there are reports of massive damage to buildings and homes. (Prensa Latina)