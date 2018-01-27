Cuban Doctors in Guatemala Praise Jose Marti’s Ideas

Guatemala, Jan 27 .-Members of the Health Brigade along with workers from the Cuban Embassy in Guatemala pledged today to keep the legacy of National Hero Jose Marti, during a ceremony held at the monument on the avenue Las Americas.

Cuban doctors along with national coordinator Yuri Rafael Batista placed flower arrangements at the monument of Marti, whose 165th anniversary of birth is celebrated on January 28th.

The occasion was seized to highlight the life and revolutionary work of Marti, ‘whose ideas are amazingly alive and represent a source of inspiration for Cuba, Latin America and the world,’ said doctor Nadieska Velez on behalf of the health mission working in Guatemala.

On behalf of the Cuban Health Brigade, which will have 20 years of work this year in Guatemala, the doctors attending the ceremony committed to follow the ideas of Marti and defend the concept posed by him, ‘Homeland is Humanity’.

Carlos de Cespedes, Cuban Ambassador in Guatemala, appreciated the presence of members of solidarity groups and urged those present to avoid seeing Marti as a ‘marble and still statue, but a figure that walks along with us’.

‘Feeling him close to us is also keeping alive the ideas of Fidel Castro, our great leader, who will be always present in the youngest generations as long as we are able to see him that way’.