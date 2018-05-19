Cuban Airplane Falls Near International Airport

Havana, May 18 .-A Boeing-737 aircraft which covered Havana-Holguin route was involved in an accident today near Jose Marti International Airport in this capital without the full details of the incident being known.

According to statements to Prensa Latina by Mercedes Vazquez, director of Air Transport, this is a Damojh Company’s flight.

Other sources have commented around a hundred people were travelling on the plane.

Forces of the National Revolutionary Police and the Fire Brigade, as well as ambulances, are on the scene. (Prensa Latina)