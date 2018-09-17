Cuba Wins Medals and Mentions at Biology Olympiad in Ecuador

Quito, Sep 17 .- The Cuban delegation that participated in the Ibero-American Biology Olympiad in Ecuador returned home with gold and silver medals, two honorable mentions and an award for physical and mental skill.

Four high-school students, accompanied by a teacher, represented Cuba in the competition, which was also attended by teams of students from 13 countries.

The city of Loja hosted the event, which ran from September 10 to 14, with competitors from Argentina, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Cuba, Portugal and Spain.

Accompanied by Professor Juan Bosco Morales, Alejandro Fernandez (second of six golds awarded in the contest), Alain Mollineda (silver and special medal Rally for physical and mental skill), and Dainelys Jimenez and Liz Laura Campusano (two of five honorable mentions) talked with Prensa Latina before returning to Havana.

‘This was a very strong competition, the students competed from the fraternal viewpoint with contestants from 13 countries and I think they achieved excellent results,’ the coach said.(Prensa Latina)