Cuba Warns About Trump Administration Warmongering

Havana, Mar 27 .-The recent appointments of US President Donald Trump to key positions clearly reflect the warmongering accent of his administration, warns Cubadebate website.

According to the publication, Trump appeals to the so-called ‘hard power’ (strong power) and imperial blackmail as main tools of his foreign policy.

Under the heading ‘Hawks make nest,’ the publication recalls the recent changes in the command of the State Department, Mike Pompeo for Rex Tillerson, and the National Security Council, John Bolton for H.R. McMaster, and shows details of his political background.

In the case of Bolton, it points out that he was one of the main promoters of the war in Iraq, unhesitatingly supports military attacks as a preventive strategy and accused Cuba of making biological weapons and passing them on to terrorists.

Regarding Pompeo,it specified that from his previous position as director of the CIA, he showed a ‘clearly imperial’ vision, and ‘not a few times he mockingly invoked the possibility of assassinating the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The article in Cubadebate also addresses the growth of the Department of Defense items by more than 60 billion dollars, while the budget of the US Foreign Ministry and its related organs for public diplomacy was cut by 32 percent.

Total defense spending, including the renewal of the nuclear arsenal, reaches 700 billion dollars, and the rest of the expenses total 591 billion. The United States contributes more to the military than the seven countries that follow it, the source adds.

Likewise, it is striking that ‘the Bolton-Pompeo duo will be well assisted in the aggressive projection towards the rest of the world’ by the permanent US representative to the UN Nikki Haley, ‘a despot with a diplomatic position’. (Prensa Latina)