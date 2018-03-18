Cuba to Develop Six Projects with Chinese Assistance

Havana, Mar 18 .-Cuba received a Chinese fund worth 36 million dollars to carry out six projects to benefit key sectors such as livestock, renewable energies and hydraulic infrastructure, both governments confirmed.

Cuba’s first deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (Mincex), Antonio Luis Carricarte, and Chinese Ambassador Chen Xi signed the agreements.

As they explained, cooperation includes supplies of equipment for the livestock recovery program and the technological modernization of the General Customs Office of the Republic.

It also includes raw materials to make photovoltaic solar panels, rice deliveries, as well as equipment and machinery for aqueducts and sanitation projects.

The funds will also allow supplying construction equipment in order to repair and maintain hydraulic works.

Speaking to the press, Xi highlighted his country’s willingness to continue working with Cuba in the political, diplomatic, economic, commercial and cultural spheres, as proof of the solid relations between the governments and peoples of the two countries. (Prensa Latina)