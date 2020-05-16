Cuba signs deal with UN financial agency
A press release from Cuba’s embassy in Italy indicates that the project’s target group is made up of around 17,000 producers, their families and the staff (men, women, youth and adults), with nearly 300 agroforestry units comprising cooperatives of Credit and Services, of Agricultural Production and Basic Units of Cooperative Production.
All of them specialized in the production of coffee and cocoa, whose best productions are in the eastern provinces of Granma, Holguin, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.
The press release indicates that food security and nutrition are declared as ‘key goals of national security and a key element of the country’s economic and social policy.’
The total estimated cost of the project between Cuba and IFAD, for a period of six years from 2020 (with contingencies included) amounts to 63.65 million dollars. (Prensa Latina)