Cuba Rejects Accusations of high U.S. official

Havana, Jan 10 .-Cuba described the eve as irresponsible statements of the Deputy Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Francisco Palmieri regarding the alleged health incidents by Washington diplomats in this capital.

The director general of the United States at the ministry of Foreign Relatiobns (Minrex) of the island, Josefina Vidal, said that for the Cuban Government are also unacceptable and do not have any real base the arguments of that official in the audience held this Tuesday in the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate.

According to Vidal, the meeting in that legislative panel, organized by Republican Senator Marco Rubio and his Democrat colleague Robert Menendez, the great victim was truth and constituted an additional sample of total lack of scruples and credibility of both those legislators, recognized for their political agenda destined for many years to lead both our countries to confrontation.

The Cuban official categorically stressed that the Cuban authorities have no responsibility whatsoever in thehealth problems reported by U.S. diplomats, after saying that Cuba has never perpetrated or will do harm, has never allowed nor will ever allow that third parties act against the physical integrity of any foreign service representative, without exception.

The State Department has no evidence that allows it to assert there were attacks against its diplomats in Havana, nor that Cuba could be responsible or know about those actions, she added.

Vidal also rejected the politization of this issue and the unjustifgied measures adopted by the White House with a high cost for Cuban emigration and the population of the greater Antilles in general.

A recent report of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) confirmed that in their multiple trips to Havana, their agents did not find any proof of the mysterious illnesses that result from those alleged ‘attacks’, as U.S. authorities name them and which served as preterxt to deteriorate the approach with the Antillean nation.

Thus was also recognized by Republican Senator for Arizona, Jeff Flake, who met last Friday with FM Bruno Rodriguez.

In statements to reporters, the also member of the Foreign Relations Commission of the high Chamber, affirmed on that occasion that U.S. authorities do not have evidence that the diplomats had been victims of attacks with an unknown weapon.

The story of diplomats having suffered migraine, dizziness, loss of hearing and slight brain lessions during their work in Cuba, as it was published by the media last August, but the first of the supposed incidents goes back to November, 2016 and the last wasd a few months back.

At the end of September, the Department of State ordered the withdrawal of 60 percent of its personnel in Cuba and a little later the White House announced measures restricting individual trips to the island, approved during the government of president Barack Obama (2009-2017). (Prensa Latina)