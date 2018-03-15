Cuba Reiterates Zero Tolerance Policy on Drugs

Vienna, Mar 15 .-Cuba reiterated its firm position regarding its zero-tolerance drug policy and the prevalence in the country of comprehensive strategies to achieve a balance between preventive and confrontational actions.

Antonio Israel Ybarra Suarez, head of the Cuban delegation to the 61st session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), congratulated himself at the plenary session of the meeting for the insignificant incidence of that scourge in his country, despite its geographical location in an area of significant traffic.

The CND representative and Secretary of the National Drug Commission, remarked that, as a result of the political will and commitment of the Cuban State and government, the effects of this scourge on the internal order are reduced.

After highlighting the importance of the work of this session, as part of the preparatory process for the Special High-Level Segment to be held in 2019, he said it will be a space to reiterate Cuba’s commitment to cooperate with the region and the entire international community to face narcotics.

Ybarra Suarez reiterated his country’s support to the work of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, without undermining its functions or duplicity in other multilateral forums.

Cuba reaffirms at the same time its commitments and obligations as a State member of the three United Nations Conventions that make up the international legal framework of the global drug control regime, he said.

Ybarra Suarez agreed that drug control policies should focus on the well-being from individual and prevent violence and crime.

The Cuban delegation also includes Chargé d’Affaires Marieta García Jordán, and third secretaries, Susette Hernández González and Beatriz Lauzarique Montiel.

The CND, the main body responsible for formulating policies of the United Nations drug control system, is holding the current session from March 12 to 16, 2018, in the Austrian capital. (Prensa Latina)