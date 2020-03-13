Cuba receives donation for cereal port unloading
According to Paolo Mattei, WFP representative in Cuba, thanks to the collective contribution, a slightly smaller crane than the one previously destroyed was put into operation, but capable of reducing the payment for the stay of the ships in the Havana docks, which is worth 12 thousand dollars a day.
The ambassador to Cuba of the United Arab Emirates, Bader Almatrooshi, referred to this as an example of the importance of international cooperation in difficult times and commented that his country has other projects of collaboration with the Caribbean island in energy matters.
Meanwhile, Sergey Reshchikov, Chargé d’Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Havana, stressed that the installation of the grain unloader guarantees food security for the population of the Cuban capital and other nearby provinces.
The Director of International Economic Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Cuba, Carlos Fidel Martin, thanked for the support to launch the device that will benefit more than two million people in Cuba. (Prensa Latina)