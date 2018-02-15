Cuba Ratifies Zero Tolerance with Human Trafficking

Havana, Feb 15 .-Cuba ratified its policy of zero tolerance for human trafficking during a meeting on the issue with U.S. authorities, the island’s ministry of foreign ministry stated.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the two countries discussed the matter in Washington DC in a multisectoral meeting, which allowed updating the advances, experiences, and challenges of prevention and confronting the scourge.

The Cuban delegation explained to the U.S. side the steps taken in the fight against the problem; among them, the establishment of the National Action Plan 2017-2020 for the Prevention and Confrontation of Human Trafficking and the Protection of Victims, and a Commission responsible for implementing it, said the text.

It also mentioned the results of the visit to Cuba of the UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, María Grazia Giammarinaro.

Cuba and the United States hold meetings on issues of mutual interest, although in a more adverse scenario than the one that existed in the final two years of the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama (January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017).

Since his arrival at the White House last year, Republican President Donald Trump has shown a hostile stance towards the island, which includes the adoption of measures to reverse the bilateral approach announced in December 2014. (Prensa Latina)