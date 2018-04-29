Cuba Prepares People’s Massive Mobilization on May Day

Havana, Apr 29 .-Government and union authorities carried out preparations this week in Cuba for the massive popular mobilization that takes place on the island every May 1st for International Workers Day.

The placement of banners and posters allegorical to the date, which in the Greater Antilles becomes a celebration for millions of people from all sectors of society, continues in the Jose Marti’s Revolution Square in this capital and in adjacent buildings.

Likewise, the conditions, such as platforms and boxes, were created for the work of the press and the location of the presidency, which is expected to include the leader Raul Castro and the newly elected president of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Diaz- Canel.

Similar activities were carried out in the capitals of the other 14 Cuban provinces, as well as mass mobilization scenarios on Tuesday.

In a plenary session of the Cuban Workers Union (CTC) it was announced that education and health unionists will be in charge of the start of the parade that every year brings together hundreds of thousands of citizens and hundreds of foreigners who come to express solidarity with the island and its revolution.

Besides, was released a large attendance of communications workers, as well as those of commerce, gastronomy and tourism, whose trade union leaders highlighted the opening these days of dozens of new facilities, in the framework of the festivities that will take place in November next year for the 500th anniversary of Havana.

Cubans from different sectors told Prensa Latina that the mobilization on May Day will be a sign of popular support for the revolution, its historic generation and President Diaz-Canel, who took office on April 19 during the installation of the 9th Parliament legislature. (Prensa Latina)