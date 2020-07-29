Cuba is a world example of humanism, says French politician

Paris, jul 29.- In times of the Covid-19, Cuba shows that it is a world example of humanism and solidarity, in spite of the US blockade, said here the member of the international team of La Francia Insumisa (LFI) Christian Rodriguez.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the politician highlighted the presence of thousands of doctors from the island in various parts of the planet to face the pandemic, including Europe and Martinique, a French overseas department.

According to Rodriguez, this is a world power in health, whose men and women are sharing their experiences and knowledge with humanity in such difficult times, while the United States is trying to strangle it with its blockade, which he described as an act of war.

Thank you Cuba for your dignity, your brotherhood and your values, thank you for not extinguishing the flame and the strength of your people, stressed the Latin American affairs officer. The member of the LFI, one of the main political organizations in the country, led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, insisted on the Cuba’s position of sharing what little or nothing it has, a tremendous lesson that the Yankees will never be able to give.

For Rodriguez, the world response must be the denunciation of the economic blockade and the strong work of solidarity with Cuba. (Prensa Latina)