Cuba highlights new judicial defeat of Helms-Burton Act
Judge Beth Bloom yesterday dismissed the lawsuit in Miami, Florida, with prejudice, which means that the court made a final ruling on the merits of the case and therefore, the plaintiff is barred from bringing another legal action based on the same grounds.
Havana Docks Corp, a company that claims to be the ‘rightful owner of certain commercial real estate’ in Havana’s Port, filed a lawsuit on August 27 against Norwegian Cruise, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean for the use of that infrastructure.
A day earlier, the US judge also dismissed the complaint against MSC Cruises on the same grounds.
Passed by the US Congress in 1996, the Helms-Burton Act codifies the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington against Cuba for almost 60 years. (Latin Press)