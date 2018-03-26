Cuba Has All Its Provincial Legislative Assemblies Constituted

Havana, Mar 26 .-Lawmakers to Cuba’s fifteenth Provincial Assemblies of the People’s Power have taken office and elected their presidents and vice presidents, a step before National Parliament is constituted in April.

The new provincial lawmakers will sit for a five year term in each of the island’s 15 provinces

Last March 11, over 7 million Cubans, nearly 86 percent of the electorate, voted for 1,265 delegates to provincial assemblies, as well as for 605 lawmakers to the National Parliament which will open its 9th Legislature on April 19.

According to the island’s Constitution, which was passed by referendum in 1976, provincial legislative bodies are entrusted with fulfilling and have fulfilled laws of the land, pass and supervise the implementation of local budgets, elect and remove the speaker and its deputy. (Prensa Latina)