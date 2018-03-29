Cuba Elected Vice President of the Anti-Doping Group at UNESCO

Paris, Mar 29 .-Cuba was elected to the vice presidency of UNESCO anti-doping group, a recognition for the country’s results in this field, stated specialist Víctor Cabrera Oliva.

In an interview with Prensa Latina, the expert from the Institute of Sports Medicine explained that Cuba, Morocco, and three other countries now comprise the specialized group, in charge of contributing to this essential issue for the practice of sport in the world.

Cabrera Oliva attended this week a meeting held at the Paris headquarters of the United Nations, with the participation of the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency. The specialist pointed out that Cuba stands out as one of the countries with the highest compliance of the International Convention against Doping, because ‘for us, this does not only concern a sports federation or an association, but it is a state issue.’

Consequently, the country gives a high priority to the matter, with numerous actions and projects promoted by the Cuban National Anti-Doping Program. (Prensa Latina)