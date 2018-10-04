Canadian Travel Company Extends Offers to Cuba

Ottawa, Oct 4 .-The Canadian company Sunwing Travel Group announced on Wednesday it will increase its offerings to Cuba this winter with direct flights from Toronto to Cienfuegos, on the south central coast of Cuba.

In an official statement, Sunwing specified that the new service will cover its route from the capital of Ontario province every Monday between December 17 and April 22, 2019.

‘We are very pleased to offer Cienfuegos this winter as another versatile Cuban destination to explore. From unspoiled beaches to fascinating cultures, we are sure Cienfuegos will become a very popular proposition,’ said corporate director Andrew Dawson.

By promoting this tourist option, Sunwing becomes the first entertainment airline in the country to link the two cities with a direct flight during the upcoming high season.

According to the press release, Cienfuegos attracts travelers with its elegant colonial architecture, rich culture and lively Caribbean spirit.

It also includes among its attractions diving, offering to adventurers the discovery of the rich seabed of Cuba, abundant in corals and tropical fish.