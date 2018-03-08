Anti-Cuban Provocation Frustrated

Havana, Mar 8 .-Cuba denied the entry into the national territory of former presidents of Colombia Andrés Pastrana and Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, related to an anti-Cuban provocation.

The former leaders were deported after their arrival today at the José Martí International Airport, where they arrived with the purpose of collecting an alleged prize sponsored by counterrevolutionary groups.

The Cuban authorities, enforcing the laws that sustain the sovereignty of the nation, thwarted this provocation, which sought to join the attempts to generate instability, damage the international image of the country and affect the progress of diplomatic relations of Cuba with the region.

The aforementioned award is promoted by the so-called Latin American Youth Network for Democracy, a group financed by members of the Cuban counterrevolution in Miami and Europe, for subversive purposes against Cuba.

It is not a coincidence that the Network awards its prizes to right-wing presidents who have come together to undermine progressive projects in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It was also learned that the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, requested a visa to enter Cuba, but he is not welcome, according to an article published by the newspaper Granma, which outlines his failed visit of ‘ provocation’. (Prensa Latina)